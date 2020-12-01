PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Plants are one of the easiest ways to literally bring life into a room. Not only are they a nice hint of color, they make a space feel so much more inviting and warm.
For Real Simple Magazine’s third annual ‘Real Simple Home,’ our partners shared plant trends and tips you'll want to try in your home.
"So the first trend we’re loving right now is tropical plants, which can give any space a vacation vibe for a tiny price," said Leslie Corona, Senior Associate Home Editor at Real Simple.
Since a tropical vacation is probably not on your list during a pandemic, bring the tropics into your home with greenery.
Etsy’s trend expert, Dayna Isom Johnson, added some warm-weather beauties to the Real Simple Home office. She used a large bird of paradise which, with its broad leaves, makes a bold statement.
Corona described another easy decorating idea, "She also tucked into a vase a single faux monstera leaf, which is such a simple decorating trick and you really can’t get any more low-maintenance than that."
Olive trees are another variety that designers are incorporating, as they add a certain level of sophistication to a room. To keep the room fuss-free, choose a fake one. But if you want a real olive tree, keep in mind, you'll have to place it in a space that’s bright as these types of trees need at least 6 hours of direct sunlight.
The editors at Real Simple also love decorating with a leafy favorite called the pothos. Find a place for plant, like a cubbie, and let the vines trail down to add dimension and texture to your space. "The pothos is perfect if you’ve got a black thumb," explained Corona. "It’s a really hearty plant and it tolerates all kinds of conditions, so you know low lighting and florescent lighting, they are A-OK to go in those types of conditions."
