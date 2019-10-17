PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A unique AirBnB rental in Prescott is drawing visitors from around the world.
Josh Bradley first built his roughly 80 square foot treehouse to live in himself. He started renting out the rooms of his regular house on AirBnB and put the treehouse for rent only when he was out of town. But he quickly noticed the treehouse was getting rented much more often.
“It got to the point where I just decided to move out of the treehouse,” said Bradley.
The treehouse sits about 20 feet above the ground in an elm tree, which also grows through the middle of the treehouse. Inside you’ll find a twin bed, a desk and small chest of drawers. There are even skylights which make for a pretty view of the stars at night.
“Most people don’t complain. Even couples think it’s cuddly,” said Bradley.
Not only do most people not complain, they actually rave. The treehouse rental has almost 400 5-star reviews on AirBnB. Bradley says he’s even a little surprised at that.
“Honestly I am,” said Bradley. “I would assume people have more complaints than they do. But people seem pretty pleased. Generally though if you rent a treehouse, you’re somewhat laid back.”
The treehouse is so popular now, it’s rented out about three-quarters of every month for 45 bucks a night. Renters come from Asia, Europe, South America and from the Valley of the Sun.
“A lot of the comments I hear are that they get to be like a kid, which we all want to do,” said Bradley. “Part of the reason I probably built it in the first place.”
You can see more details on the treehouse rental here.