(3TV/CBS 5)-- One of the most popular New Year's resolutions is to start checking things off your bucket list and travel more. The Travel Mom has some suggestions for how you can get started doing that.
Guided Tours - companies like Trafalgar arrange all the details so all you do is show up! They coordinate transportation, accommodations, site seeing and immersive local activities that bring their guests together with people, places and experiences.
International - Look for someone experienced in a specific region. For example, Brendan Vacations is the leader in Scotland and Ireland because it’s all they do. Based in Dublin, they roll out the green carpet for authentic Celtic vacations.
Cost Saver - This company provides essentials for travel and gives you a foundation so you can tailor the experience to what you want in each destination. Their motto is value without compromise.
Free Resource - Most every destination has a visitor and convention center website that provides the most comprehensive look at what’s going on from accommodations to activities to special events. It’s the perfect place to start planning what you want to do.
Vacation homes - When traveling with a family, a vacation home may be a more economical form of accommodations than a hotel because you can spread out with multiple rooms and enjoy a full kitchen saving money on meals.
For more information on The Travel Mom and her free trip giveaway check out Facebook and Instagram at The Travel Mom.
