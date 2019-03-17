(3TV/CBS 5)--You may be right in the middle of Spring Break, but tick tock! It’s time to start thinking summer vacation!
What a better place to spend your vacay than on the beach!
There are lots of Top Ten rankings for beaches, but I came across one from our buddies at U.S. News & World Report that ranks beach destinations, rather than individual beaches. I like that, because each destination has MULTIPLE beautiful beaches, so you can make the most of your suntan time.
To help you choose your sandy spot, US News “considered factors like clean sands, pleasant waters and high-quality attractions.” Another great thing - most of these are a non-stop flight out of Sky Harbor!
So let’s do this “David Letterman style,” counting down to number one. Drumroll, please!
USA’s Top 10 Best Beach Destinations
10. Miami Beach, Florida - the best of both worlds! Do you want to party hearty? Head over to South Beach! Want to soak up the sun? Head over to Lummus Park, or...if you’re daring...check out the quieter (and clothing optional) Haulover Beach Park!
9. Monterey, California - the California coastline is nothing short of stunning in the Monterey and Carmel area. Why not try both!
8. Key West, Florida - casual cool meets beautiful beaches in the southernmost point of the country.
7. Outer Banks, North Carolina - more than 100 miles of beaches, plus tons of activities, from surfing and skimboarding to fishing and sailing!
6. Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii - Oahu is more than just glittering resort-lined Waikiki! Rent a car and go to some of the less crowded North Shore beaches.
5. St. Augustine, Florida - calm waters and lovely, uncrowded beaches pair up with St. Augustine’s fascinating history, making for a memorable vacation!
4. Lanai, Hawaii - secluded and off the well-beaten Hawaiian path, some of this island’s loveliest beaches will require 4-wheel drive. It’s worth it!
3. Kauai, Hawaii - more laid back than neighboring Oahu, Hanalei Bay and Poipu Beach will take your breath away!
2. Maui, Hawaii - sunning beaches, surfing beaches - Maui, o ka mea maika’i loa! Yep, Maui really is the best.
And the number one destination for beaches…
1. Hawaii Island, Hawaii - green sand, black sand, and stunning waterfalls - there’s so much to love about the Big Island! It’s also one of my favorite places to snorkel.
I have to say, I’d swap 2 and 1. Maui has some of my favorite sandy beaches, but I must agree - Hawaii Island’s colorful sandy beaches are a sight to behold. And let’s not quibble - you’ll find lovely resorts and great beaches in all the top 10 destinations!
Ready to plan your summer getaway? Drop me a line at Rosanne@preferredtravelservices.com, or call the fine folks at Preferred Travel Services, 602-603-9300. Tell them Ro sent you!
