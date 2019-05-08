SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An exhibit dedicated to the Titanic is coming to OdySea in the Desert in Scottsdale in May.
Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition features personal stories of those on board, re-creations of rooms and more than 100 artifacts, many of which have never been seen in Arizona.
OdySea is currently hosting the Bodies Revealed exhibition which will close on Sunday. Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition will be replacing the Bodies Revealed exhibit May 8.
“Even after more than 100 years, the curiosity is still there,” said Ran Knishinsky, Partner and Chief Marketing at OdySea. “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition puts visitors in the shoes of passengers, showcasing authentic objects that offer a poignant, emotional connection to those traveling on the iconic ship.”
Visitors will experience a chronological voyage through the Titanic. There will be opportunities to learn about the ship’s construction, life on board, the sinking, and artifact rescue efforts.
The exhibit will be open Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. till 5 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. till 6 p.m. OdySea is located at 9500 E Via De Ventura, Suite A-100, Scottsdale, AZ 85256.
Tickets can be purchased on TitanicAZ.com.
