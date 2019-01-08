(3TV/CBS 5)---Everyone has a New Years resolution, whether is loosing weight, saving money or even staying organized!
Something Chef Jeff Kraus of the Crepe Bar in Tempe always encourages is buying and cooking with the freshest ingredients!
When time gets busy and you can't use what you buy then what do you do!? Chef will show how to use everything from the root to the tops to make a flavorful dip or sauce, how to make the a flavorful broth with the parts of the vegetable that aren't normally used, and how to pickle vegetables to preserve it from spoiling, and how to make the most delicious croutons and a salad using old bread.
Chef Jeff Kraus' 5 tips to reduce waste in the kitchen this year:
1. For the freshest vegetables buy the ones with the tops attached. And use the tops to make a quick dip or sauce. Examples are pestos & chimichurri .
2. you have used up your vegetable tops & still have some left over! Next you can use all your left over produce & make a broth! Great to cook with.
3. So you've used your tops, your skins & left overs and still have some great produce left over, here is where you can start pickling!
4. How many times have you picked up a fresh loaf of bread from the farmers market & notice you haven't used it as quick as you should of? Not to worry here is where you can turn that delicious bread into some croutons to snack on or top your soup or salad with!
For more information on the Crepe Bar, click here.
