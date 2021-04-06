(Meredith) – Everyone has different jobs with different hours and different income levels. But what do you do if your own income is inconsistent every month? There are a few strategies for budgeting properly if this is the case, according to Stefanie O’Connell Rodriguez, host of the Money Confidential at Real Simple podcast.
If you don’t know what your income is going to be from month to month, start with what you do know – your constant and necessary expenses. This includes things like your rent or mortgage, your insurance payments, food costs, transportation costs, and utility costs. If you’re not sure what the total cost is on a monthly basis, go back through your bank and credit card statements to configure a solid number of how much money you need at a minimum to cover those essential bills. Then, you can build a financial plan around that number.
Secondly, use bonus money and financial windfalls to help build a buffer against those leaner-income months. For example, if you have a great month income-wise, or you get a financial windfall like a tax refund or a gift, save that money so that you can use it during months when your income is lower and doesn’t meet what you need to cover your essential costs.
Finally, be sure to build an emergency savings fund. This is a dedicated savings account with three to six months’ worth of living expenses set aside. It’s only for emergencies – it’s not savings for a vacation, for the next holiday season, or for any of your other financial goals. But it’s there to help you in case of an emergency, like a job loss, or a month where you’re not making as much income as your essential cost of living is. And that extra buffer can give you the breathing room you need in times of a little bit leaner income months.
