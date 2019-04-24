PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Summer job hiring season is quickly approaching and Nick Morrison of Potere Talent gives tips on getting the job in a populated market.
A summer job is great for teens and young adults because it can be practice for your dream job and you can expand your resume, discover new skills and passions and expand your strengths, Morrison says.
Morrison says now is the time to apply for a summer job. He suggests to use a parent's network and the places you frequent like a health club or favorite restaurant.
And remember to have fun, it's summertime!
For more information on Potere Talent go to poteretalent.com
