PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Throw a unique slumber party with the Slumber Shack, a modified travel trailer that comfortably sleeps 10.
The Slumber Shack is great for both kids and adults.
The company sets it up in front of your home or on your property and picks it up the next day so there is no need for hookups.
The Slumber Shack has a flat screen TV, DVD player with full surround sound stereo with indoor and outdoor speakers, a wall mounted tablet with photo booth and a karaoke set up.
The Slumber Shack is also available for extended rental at various locations that have full trailer hookups for family camping or glamping.
Slumber Shack Glamping Package
Duration varies $300 per night Friday and Saturday, $200 per night Sunday through Thursday.
Pick your camping spot from a selection of nearby campsites and we'll take it from there. We will park the trailer, hook everything up, set up your outdoor hang out with camping chairs, party lights, outdoor grill, yard games and we'll even get the fire pit ready for you (if fires are permitted).
Package also includes:
-Walk through Shack tutorial flat screen TV with DVD player stereo with indoor and outdoor speakers
-All beds have full linens and pillows
-Towels and kitchen necessities
-Outdoor table and chairs set up
Wedding Day Kid's Retreat Package
Duration varies $350
Provide a hangout spot for kids during your wedding where they can chill, watch TV, play video games, card games, or just lay down and snooze.
The Slumber Shack is also a great as a quiet sleeping spot so parents can put the kids down and keep the wedding night going.
We will set everything up at your wedding venue and run off generators.
Package also includes:
-Walk through Shack tutorial flat screen TV with DVD player stereo with indoor and outdoor speakers
-All beds have full linens and pillows
-Gaming console with controllers
-Tablet filled with group playing apps
-Various board games
Slumber Shack Long Term Rental
Duration varies starting at $175 per night, 3 night minimum
We will set up the Slumber Shack at various area campsites or RV parks or properties with full RV hookups, ready to use.
Package also includes:
-Use of The Slumber Shack for a minimum of 3 nights.
-Walk through Shack tutorial flat screen TV with DVD player, stereo with indoor and outdoor speakers
-Towels and kitchen necessities
-Outdoor table and chairs set up
$200 per night
$175 per night Sunday through Thursday
Price will decrease depending on length of rental. Campsite or RV park fees may be additional depending on location.
For more information go to theslumbershack.com
