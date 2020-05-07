Congressman Greg Stanton and his wife Nancy share their takeaway strategies for parenting during a pandemic, after recording a virtual therapy session with Dr. Funda Bachini, of Phoenix Children's Hospital.

PHOENIX (Good Morning Arizona) -- Congressman Greg Stanton (CD-9) and his wife Nicole recently recorded a Zoom session with Dr. Funda Bachini, in which they discussed best strategies for parenting during this unique time. Bachini, who is with Phoenix Children's Hospital, specializes in adolescent and child psychology.

"Our kids had very structured lives," Stanton said. "How much do you recommend striving for that level of structure?"

Greg and Nicole Stanton with Dr.Funda Bachini

The Stantons joined me on "Good Morning Arizona" Thursday to share the useful advice they received, which also can apply any other Arizona family right now.

Bachini primarily reinforced the importance of communicating openly with kids and answering questions as honestly as possible. She also suggested softening some expectations and appreciating that kids are stressed, as well. Finally, she pointed out the value of parents carving out some time for themselves.

Stanton shared the entire session on Facebook and YouTube.

Olivia Fierro anchors 3TV's Good Morning Arizona weekdays alongside  Scott Pasmore. 
 
 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you