PHOENIX (Good Morning Arizona) -- Congressman Greg Stanton (CD-9) and his wife Nicole recently recorded a Zoom session with Dr. Funda Bachini, in which they discussed best strategies for parenting during this unique time. Bachini, who is with Phoenix Children's Hospital, specializes in adolescent and child psychology.
"Our kids had very structured lives," Stanton said. "How much do you recommend striving for that level of structure?"
The Stantons joined me on "Good Morning Arizona" Thursday to share the useful advice they received, which also can apply any other Arizona family right now.
Bachini primarily reinforced the importance of communicating openly with kids and answering questions as honestly as possible. She also suggested softening some expectations and appreciating that kids are stressed, as well. Finally, she pointed out the value of parents carving out some time for themselves.