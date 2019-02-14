(3TV/CBS 5) -- Romance is in the air this Valentine's Day. Add in these six healthy foods to your menu along with some candlelight and fresh flowers and sparks are sure to fly!
Pumpkin seeds:
Pumpkin seeds are high in zinc which is essential for preventing testosterone deficiency in men. They are also loaded with libido vitamins and minerals like vitamin B, E, C, D, K and minerals including calcium, potassium, niacin and phosphorous.
Pumpkin seeds can also help boost your mood. They're one of the best food sources of an amino acid known as tryptophan, which helps the production of serotonin in your brain. Antidepressants help the brain to circulate serotonin, so if you're taking them now, these little pumpkin pick-me-ups may make them even more effective.
Spinach:
Come to think of it, Popeye and Olive Oyl were always chasing one another around. Eating spinach puts you in the mood by increasing blood flow below the belt. Spinach is rich in magnesium, a mineral that decreases inflammation in blood vessels, increasing blood flow much like Viagra.
Avocado:
These superfruits are rich in vitamin E, which has antioxidant properties, potassium, and vitamin B6, which may prevent or delay heart disease and promote better blood flow.
They're also a good source of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats. Anything that helps your heart and circulation can also be critical for a healthy sex life. Men with heart disease are twice as likely to have erectile dysfunction because both conditions can result from artery damage.
FUN FACT: The ancient Aztec's nickname for avocado was "ahuacatl," or testicle because of the fruit's shapely form. The Catholic Spanish priests found avocados so sexy, the forbade them to their parishioners.
Brazil Nuts:
Recognized as a rich source of protein, calcium, and magnesium, Brazil nuts can also benefit your sex drive because they contain selenium to boost testosterone levelsthe highest level of any other food on the planet!
Celery:
You wouldn't normally think of celery as a libido inducing food, but eating celery actually increases the pheromone levels in a man's sweat, making them more attractive to women. But make sure that celery is organic! Non-organic celery is packed with 67 pesticides. You don't want those toxic chemicals messing with your libido now do you?
Dark Chocolate:
Chocolate increases both serotonin and dopamine levels in the brain, making us happy and lowering our stress level both "mood" boosters if you know what we mean. Another theory is that cocoa increases blood flow through the arteries and relaxes blood vessels, sending blood to all the right regions. Whatever the reason, chocolate is never a bad thing. It's CHOCOLATE, need we say more?!
Christina Jordan is a board-certified master nutritionist at FitBody Weight Loss. For more information go to fitbodyweightloss.com or call 844-537-2408.
