CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Arizona ice cream parlor opened another Valley location, this time in Chandler, and will host a big, grand-opening celebration this weekend.
Linda and Kenny founded The Screamery in Tucson in 2014.
The ice cream parlor is known for its old-fashioned simplicity. Linda and Kenny only use premium milk and cream and all-natural ingredients - no chemicals, corn syrup, synthetic hormones, or pesticides are used.
And all of The Screamery ice cream is hand-crafted in Tucson.
Linda and Kenny have gone on to open 7 ice cream locations in Arizona - 5 in Tucson and 2 in the Valley. There's one in Phoenix near Tatum and Shea boulevards and now, one in Chandler near Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard.
To celebrate, The Screamery is hosting a grand-opening celebration on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. They'll be serving $1 ice cream cones all day.
Customers will also have a chance at taking the "Farmhouse Challenge." The Farmhouse is The Screamery's enormous, 8-scoop ice cream sundae. The contest is: if two people can finish the Farmhouse sundae in less than 5 minutes, each person will win a complimentary Screamery t-shirt and they'll get their photo displayed on the "Farmhouse Wall of Fame."
Customers can also enjoy 24 different flavors of ice cream on the menu at all times. There are also two, non-dairy options.
The Screamery is located at 140 N. Arizona Avenue, Suite 106. For more information visit thescreamery.com.