TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Health and wellness are top of mind right now as the Covid pandemic rages on, and Arizona continues to be one of the worst spots in the country for spread of the virus. While many businesses have been slowed or even shut down during this challenging time, a local doctor is opening the doors to a new facility aimed at addressing the health of her clients, and helping them to focus on health and wellness when it's more important than ever.
Dr. Aja Murphy, D.O., is the founder and medical director of The Revive Hive in Tempe. Formerly a family practice physician who spent years treating patients with chronic health conditions, she's shifted her focus from treating illness to enhancing wellness.
She describes The Revive Hive, with its bee-themed injections and IV therapies as a "sanctuary for the body, mind, and soul, using revolutionary, medically safe IV therapy to hydrate and replenish the body's vitamins and minerals, while cleansing and detoxing unwanted elements in the system."
The Revive Hive is located at 3163 S. McClintock Drive in Tempe, in Suite #34.Call 480-420-6622 or visit www.therevivehive.com to schedule an appointment.
Pricing ranges from $25 for a mood-boosting B-12 "Bumblebee Buzzer Injection" on up to a $175 "Bee-Yonce Drip" described as an anti-aging formula with antioxidants to promote healthier hair, skin, and nails.