PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--Is plastic surgery right for you? And if if is, how do you select the right surgeon, and make the right decisions so you are pleased with your results?
One book can prepare you for the pricey consultation with a plastic surgeon to make sure you are asking the right questions and making the best choice for you.
Dr. Richard J. Brown, MD, FACS, is a board-certified plastic surgeon who wrote the book on navigating the often confusing world of elective surgery.
A comprehensive guide regarding what to expect with some of the most popular procedures, from cost to recovery time and results, his book can be your guide.
The Real Beauty Bible: Navigating Your Journey Through Plastic Surgery is available through all major retailers. Dr. Brown is the founder of Brown Plastic Surgery in Scottsdale.
For more information, visit richardjbrownmd.com.
