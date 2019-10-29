PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- It's been nearly two decades since Botox hit the market. In the quest to fight wrinkles and look younger, it's become the number one asked-for cosmetic procedure in the United States.
But now, there's a new kid on the block, nick-named "New Tox."
And it's not just women in their later years looking to turn back time. These days, it's also about prevention.
Arielle Salinas is 24 years old and says, she's already seeing unwanted lines on her forehead.
She may have youth on her side, but genetics are another thing.
Salinas says both her parents developed deep lines early on.
"I know they're not prominent when i'm not making facial expressions," she said. "But I'm one of those people and I talk with my hands. I talk with my face. So all throughout the day, those lines show prominently."
That's why she wanted to try out New Tox.
"Its very exciting," explained Jeanie Fabre, Spa Director at Suddenly Slimmer Day and Med Spa. "It works like Botox and Dysport. But some people are responding, seeing an onset happening quicker, within 2-3 days."
Botox was the first FDA injectable wonder approved back in 2002. In 2009, Dysport joined the market. And earlier this year, the FDA gave the go-ahead for Jeuveau, which has gotten the nickname of New Tox.
New Tox is specifically approved for severe to moderate folds in the frown lines, or the "11s" as they're called.
But New Tox is often being injected into other problematic areas, like the forehead, around the eyes and around the lips. An insulin syringe is used for comfort for the patient.
Some believe New Tox is a game changer for those who want quicker results.
Faber added, "So we like to be able to offer something to patients who may have an event, that they want to get ready for and they don't have two weeks to wait. So they want something they'll be able to see it faster."
Fast results are especially enticing to the younger generation, who want to see the difference immediately.
"New Tox seems to be targeting younger millennials. Their marketing seems to be a little different; they're using a lot more social media marketing," she explained.
Salinas said it was virtually painless.
There's no pain, no bruising, no down time needed.
Salinas was thrilled with the outcome, as results came as quickly as two days.
The full effect of the New Tox is usually achieved within seven days, unlike Botox and Dysport, which take about 2 weeks.
All the injectables last about 3 months.
It's been nearly two decades since Botox hit the market. In the quest to fight wrinkles and look younger, it's become the number one asked for cosmetic procedure in the United States.