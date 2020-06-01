PHOENIX (Good Morning Arizona) -- "Good Morning Arizona" covered a lot of ground Monday morning, bringing you experts on every aspect of the protesting and rioting we've been seeing across the country since the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. We've put all those that video in a playlist for you. (Scroll down to start watching.)
Not only did Arizona's Family explain exactly what the statewide curfew in Arizona means for you, we also heard from the Chief of the Phoenix Police Department about what's been happening here. Also, a local business owner who defended his shop in Scottsdale Fashion Square against looters over the weekend shared his experience.
We talked to experts about what we can do to fight social injustice, both in the form of civil dialogue and by using your money to make your voice heard.
We also got expert help breaking down the official autopsy report on Floyd and legal insight into the case against the former police officer charged in his death.
Not only did we look at some of the violence here in the Phoenix area, we introduced you to a photojournalist in Minneapolis who was partially blinded while covering riots there.