PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The 13th Floor, one of Phoenix's best-rated haunted houses, is preparing for the Halloween season and has tickets already on sale.
The "largest indoor horror nexus in North America," the 13th Floor near Bell Road and Interstate 17 offered a sneak peek for its upcoming opening on Sept. 28.
They say the 2019 season will have noticeable updates and upgrades throughout including new sets, new lighting, a new soundtrack, and new special effects.
Guests can see classic movie monsters like Frankenstein's Monster, werewolves and mummies at the "Creature Feature" attraction.
For those interested in a post-apocalyptic experience, guests can check out the "Zombieland: Rise of the Dead" attraction.
Tickets are already on sale for the 60,000-square-feet of horror. Prices start at $24.99 and upgrades are available for "Fast Pass" or "Skip the Line" for additional pricing.
For more information, visit 13thflooraz.com.
