TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Tempe company is setting up Super Bowl decor, fabrication and technology for their fifth year in a row.
Blue Media is based in Tempe and has been doing the past five Super Bowls and are on tap for at least the next two as well.
They've been getting everything ready in Atlanta, Georgia for Super Bowl 53.
Among their work so far, Blue Media has done building wraps on five Atlanta buildings with a total of 129,500 square feet, gondola wraps on the Atlanta SkyView Ferris wheel, and building graphic projections.
They've even wrapped the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the first time ever with over 100,000 square feet.
Blue Media has 50 team members doing installation over 40 days.
Luckily, they have plenty of experience after doing last year's Super Bowl in -34 degree Minnesota snowstorms.
The company was founded 20 years ago by CEO Jason Smith. What started as printing signs for local golf tournaments turned into doing large events, venues and sports teams across the country.
They work with local agencies and companies as well - ASU, Circle K, Ping, Coyotes and many more.
After it's all said and done in Atlanta, they will move on to next year's Super Bowl in Miami.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.