GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sixteen year old Melanie Sowa speaks through a wired shut jaw. Her vision is gone from right eye. Her hearing is impaired in her left ear and her lung collapsed.
"They told me I had bleeding in my brain and my temples and stuff. They had to do surgery with my eye too. They told me I had glass all over my back and everything," said Melanie.
The fact that Melanie's alive is a miracle.
[WATCH: Glendale teen recovers after surviving deadly crash]
The car that she was riding in was smashed underneath a garbage truck. Melanie and her best friend, 14-year-old Ella Thomas, were doing a sleepover at Ella's-- who lives down the street from Melanie.
The girls climbed into the car with some boys they knew in the early hours of Sunday morning, July 21 to go to Dutch Brothers. They got their coffee but haven't been home since.
"I just feel sad about everything. It just still doesn't feel real," said Melanie.
Police say the driver of the car they were in blew a red light at 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road, hitting a garbage truck, skidding, then the garbage truck rolled onto the teenager's car--taking the life of Melanie's best friend, Ella.
[READ MORE: Phoenix police ID 14-year-old girl killed in crash involving car, garbage truck]
"We kinda had our future planned and everything together so I would just ask her, 'how am I going to do it without you'. Just because we did everything together," said Melanie.
Melanie and the three boys were taken to Banner Thunderbird hospital in serious and critical conditions.
Melanie's mom still had no clue where she was.
"When I tell Melanie a time, she will come home at that time or before so I knew something was up," said Dahiana Sowa, Melanie's mom.
Then, she heard of the bad crash down the road from their house. She rushed to the hospital desperate to find her daughter.
But Melanie had no ID.
Hours later, after handing over picture after picture to police, Dahiana got word.
"The social worker gave me a necklace that Melanie was wearing so I knew that was Melanie," said Dahiana.
She was grateful her daughter was alive.
"That Melanie still has a chance and God gave her a second opportunity in this earth," said Dahiana.
She said the family is going to be there every step of the way.And the steps are tough. Melanie walks with a walker-- having just moved from the hospital to a rehab facility.
"I'm just trying to focus on doing everything on my own; standing up. It's hard and everything because my vision is just constantly moving," said Melanie.
Her plans to attend public high school with Ella this fall-- scrapped. She'll continue with online school; along with speech and physical therapy and some counseling too.
A big change and lots to absorb for a teenage girl whose early morning coffee run changed everything.
"It made me appreciate people in my life more just knowing how life can change and can just take people away really quick. So after the accident, it just made me appreciate my family and my close friends and everything more," said Melanie.
Melanie's parents were featured on a Jaime's Local Love two years ago. The hot dog shop is called Doglicious--not far from that crash scene.
The Sowa's had to close shop for almost two weeks while Melanie's parents tended to her needs. Doglicious is the family's main source of income.
If you would like to help, the family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for medical expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.