PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Team Arizona, our local Special Olympics Unified Basketball Team, has been chosen to represent USA at the 2019 Special Olympics World Games.
The unified team consists of members both with and without intellectual disabilities.
Team Arizona is coached by Assistant Phoenix Police Chief Mary Roberts. They have been selected as the only unified basketball team to represent the USA in the unified division of the world games.
The team left Phoenix Wednesday morning for the games which begin in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on March 14.
More than 7,000 athletes from 170 countries will compete in 24 summer sports, along with 2,500 coaches, 20,000 volunteers and 500,000 spectators.
The team has been raising money to go to the games to represent USA and they are still reaching out to the community for support.
To help Team USA, go to their website to donate.
