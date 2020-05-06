Teacher Appreciation Week: Creativity is key for Mesa third-grade teacher

MESA, AZ (Good Morning Arizona) -- Creativity is Kelsy Christofferson's signature. A third-grade teacher at Lehi Elementary School in Mesa, she often used her classroom to take her students around the world.
Earlier this school year, before distance learning became the norm, the class went on a camping trip. Christofferson's room was transformed into a forest. But make no mistake, there was just as much learning as there was fun. During their "camping trip," some kids "fished" for math facts while others roasted marshmallows while reading by the fire.
Now Christopherson has the stick horses lined up and ready to help her teach her kids about the Kentucky Derby. "That's a favorite event to learn about," she said. "We hold a race as we learn about it. So, this week, we're going to be learning about it differently."
Christopherson will take her students on a virtual tour of Churchill Downs. They will learn biology when they learn about the horses and math when they learn about betting. Like the unit on the Kentucky Derby, lessons are always woven into Christopherson's fun.
This past school year, the class created a restaurant. Students had to make sure they calculated the proper tip. The kids also set up a hospital, complete with X-rays and full protective gear.
Christopherson got the entire school involved in one of her class lessons. While March Madness was canceled because of the coronavirus crisis, her students built a bracket of their own -- of competing books. Students at all grade levels throughout the school read the books and then voted. They eventually got down to a final winner.
"I feel like our relationships with our kids are so strong that even though we're out of the classroom, we're still able to have those," Christopherson said. "[We] keep connecting with our kids. We had such a solid foundation with our students that we were able to move into this easier."
Christopherson has no shortage of creativity, which has helped carry her through distance learning. But she also is focused on communicating support and encouragement.
"I'm just really focussing on their social/emotional learning and letting them know that even though we're not in the classroom, we still love them," she said. "We are thinking of them, and we're here for them and their families."
Christopherson says she mailed every one of her students new books from Amazon as a way to connect with them and to ensure they had access to books while school is closed.
Even though this is an unusual semester, Christopherson won't let the school year end without celebrating and saying a proper goodbye to the students she cares for so deeply. However, they will have to wait a few weeks to find out what adventure they're going on as third grade comes to a close.