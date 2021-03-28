SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona is starting to open up fully, as COVID-19 mandates ease, and one of those fabulous locations is Taliesin West in north Scottsdale. They're even planning new features, and debuting restored historic spaces for visitors to experience.
For those who might not know, this property was the winter home of the famed architect, Frank Lloyd Wright. It's tucked high within the Sonoran desert, with views of the Valley, which Wright once described as a "look over the rim of the world."
"We are proud to welcome the community back to Taliesin West this season," says Stuart Graff, CEO and President of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.
A tour of the grounds is undeniably stunning. Even if you're not an architecture aficionado, you can't help but feel you are in the presence of something special. For instance, a peak into his family room is like walking through a time capsule. And to see the drafting space, or "living laboratory," where Wright designed New York's Guggenheim Museum, will take your breath away.
"Our research allowed us to reconstruct and reinstall elements to make the already compelling architectural wonder even more authentic and accessible," Graff said.
Not only is this site a National Historic Landmark, it's also a UNESCO World Heritage site. There are only 24 listed UNESCO sites in the United States, and only two in Arizona, which include the Grand Canyon and Taliesin West, explains Jeff Goodman of Taliesin West. In total, the UNESCO list includes 1,121 monuments in 167 countries.
Upon touring, visitors will learn much about Wright and his modern style. He is known as an organic architect, using nature, poetry and art to inspire his work of designing more than 1,000 structures. A new experience for guests will dive even deeper. It's called the "Guided by Wright" tour where you'll hear his own voice and words through audio and app technology as you move through the space.
Tour-goers can also enjoy new nods to the past thanks to a number of recently completed reinterpretation and restoration projects. The Foundation’s Collections and Preservation teams pored over hundreds of historic photographs to get a sense of how Wright decorated, and often rearranged his environment with eclectic artifacts. The hope is to provide an even richer essence of what life was like in Wright’s heyday.
Taliesin West is now open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for tours, with the Frank Lloyd Wright Store remaining open through 5:00 p.m. for shopping. Advance reservations are required to tour the campus and safety practices during the pandemic will require masks and reservations to keep groups at a limited capacity.
For more information, go to FrankLloydWright.org.