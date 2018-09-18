If your goal is happiness, experts say you should do and see more, instead of buying more in the new year.
We’ve got an idea in Sedona to get you started.
Devil’s Bridge Trail is a very popular hike through the red rocks of Sedona.
The 2- to 4-mile roundtrip trek (depending on your route) ends at a stunning natural bridge.
People come from all around the world to hike this trail and get the picture on the bridge at the end. On the day we tried the trail this winter, we met people from California, Texas, Australia and Norway.
It's a moderate to somewhat difficult hike, starting off at a slow incline and ending with a steep, rocky climb.
It usually takes about an hour or two, depending on how many times you stop to rest or take pictures.
The bridge at the end is wider than it looks, making it the ideal spot to take a picture.
Beware, the popular hike can get crowded during the fall and spring months and usually, there are a few people in line waiting to take that same picture. But it’s worth the climb and short wait.
The red rocks in the background and the air below make you feel like you’re on top of the world. You almost can’t help but put your arms in the air.
More information on the hike, click here.
