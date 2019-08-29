PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Does this brutal summer heat have you daydreaming about being poolside, but you don’t have a pool?
A new website can help.
Swimply.com is like the Airbnb of swimming pools. You can rent someone else’s pool, either by the hour or by the day.
The cost is based on location, size of the pool and amenities.
“You give them instructions on how to get in and what you want them to have access to. You can pick and choose all of that,” said Swimply host April Harris.
“Maybe you don’t want them on your patio or in your house or to use your barbecue. You don’t have to allow any of that stuff if you don’t want to.”
April and her husband were renting their home as an Airbnb when they started getting requests from people who just wanted to use their pool.
“They might not have something like this in their backyard. It’s super hot and you might want to have a birthday party or a bunch of little kids come over,” said Harris.
Swimply is available in 20 different states, and Harris’ pool is one of 26 currently listed on the Swimply website in the Phoenix area. Rates are generally between 50 and 100 dollars an hour. For Harris, it’s the ultimate side hustle and helps bring in extra revenue.
“I hope it does gain popularity,” she said. “We’ve got Uber and Airbnb and all these kinds of ways we can use our time and our resources that we already own. And I think it’s just another one of those great opportunities.”
For more info head to Swimply.com