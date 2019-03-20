TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe Town Lake is debuting new pedal boats in the shape of giant swans for rent by the hour.
The boats are $40 for one hour or $55 for two hours.
The boats fit four adults and have a big awning that allows for shade while cruising along the lake.
Pedal boats are great for the whole family to enjoy because you control the speed.
But also be sure to check out the Date Night Special which is available for an additional $15 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.
For more information go to http://boats4rent.com/tempe-az/tempe-town/
Tempe Town Lake is located at 72 W. Rio Salado Parkway.
(1) comment
HOLEY SMOKE! $40 an hour, $55 for two? Someone is sure getting to rip off people. Who owns those white elephants anyway? How much payola is a city councilman (or men) getting for this?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.