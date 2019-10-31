PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New coach Monty Williams is starting the season off with hopes of turning around the Phoenix Suns. And, yes, he is feeling the pressure.
"I think that's the pressure you want as an athlete, as a coach," coach Williams said. "If you don't have that, you are really not playing for anything, you are not coaching for anything.
"If you have pressure, that means you have expectations. Our city can have that buzz about it again. I have the history on another team of coming to this city, when the city was rollin', and I know what that felt like. Now, I have been blessed to be a part of it in a different way."
Williams is hoping to inspire this young, vibrant team.
"Our guys insinuate that I'm corny, because I am. I know who I am to them," he joked. "Well I speak differently than them. It's a cultural differences. I'm an older guy. So the things I think are cool they think are kind of wack.
"I don't shun our young people. I think they are talented, confident, at times they need direction, and they need an example."
Coach Williams' mentality off the court is pretty laid back.
"I want to be able to help our guys get paid and do well on the floor, and go home. I've been called boring and I'm good with that because that's it for me," he said.
He's so mild mannered, you might not even think he yells.
"I do. They've experienced a little bit of that. I hope that the heart behind raising my voice is to help them improve," Williams said.
He hasn't always been this way, he said.
"No," he chuckled. "There was a time when I was the guy who had to be pulled off the floor and talked to all the time. [I was] hot-headed, quick to fight, quick to go outside and square off."
When he's not on the court, his days are very busy with his six kids. Ages 21, 19, 17, 12, 12 and 9.
"The thing I love about Phoenix is everything is here for kids for outdoors," Williams said. "It's a good busy though, I wouldn't trade it for anything in the world. We love it."
If he has a day off and the kids are busy, what does he do?
"That doesn't happen much. I'm usually messing with my dogs. Shamefully, I have more dogs than I need," Williams said.
Williams joked he has plenty of guilty pleasures too.
"Spending too much money on dogs. I got more dog equipment at my house than Pet Smart, it's embarrassing," he said.
He added food and fishing are two other guilty pleasures of his.
At the end of the day, win or dare we say, lose, it all boils down to one thing.
"When I think about basis of why I do what I do. It's for my kids. I want my kids to be able to say I'm fairly proud of my dad. If that happens, then I'm good," said Williams.