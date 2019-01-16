(3TV/CBS 5) -- Bringing the outside in. Patio furniture made from recycled water bottles. Have you heard of the color, "greige?"
These are just a few of the style trends for 2019.
"We try to travel most of the world," said Max Wilker, style director for the Better Homes and Gardens brand.
"We hit a show in Paris, it's one of world's largest trade shows and you get to see what's trending across the pond."
Wilker said when it comes to color, the hot ones include shades of green (moss, emerald, grass and forest), black is still strong and a color called greige.
"Greige is the transition color between grey and tan," explained Wilker. "Greige has been around for 10 years. It's a bit warmer color, to help you modernize your tan palate."
Another trendy color for 2019: Terra cotta
Lucky for us in Arizona, we already see plenty of that. The terra cotta color goes along with the southwestern style that's also expected to be a big hit when it comes to style in 2019.
"You (in Arizona) probably see the southwest trend all the time," said Wilker. "But the world is really just seeing southwest. We first saw it in the Las Vegas market, then we saw it in Paris and thought OK, this is a trend that is really going global. So they're modernizing it, simplifying the patterns, doing southwest design in black and white, shades of grey. It's really beautiful."
As for kitchens, there's a focus to make it not just functional, but also stylish. Clean lines and white palettes are still popular.
But we can also expect to see pops of color being added in.
"What's trending is bringing bold colors into the kitchen. We're seeing beautiful navy, royal blues, blacks, also shades of green," Wilker described. "Then all of them do that brass hardware, so you have those pops of jewel color from that bold brass going on."
Other home style trends in 2019 include products using recycled and natural materials, things like bamboo bowls, acacia wood trays.
You'll find many household items using these types of materials in the Better Homes and Gardens Collection available at Walmart.
