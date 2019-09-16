PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- According to a new study, Arizona ranks 5th for the most LGBTQ attacks of any state.
Security.org released the new study, "The Rise of Anti-LGBTQ Hate Crimes by State," using the most recent data from the FBI from 2013 through 2019.
[WATCH: LGBTQ crime on the rise in Arizona, study says]
The study shows hate crimes against the LGBTQ community have increased by more than 1/3rd since 1996.
In Arizona, the study says there were .95 anti-LGBTQ incidents per 100,000 people and 23.3% of all bias-motivated incidents in the state targeted the LGBTQ community.
[READ MORE: Good Morning Arizona stories]
Nearly 12% of all hate crimes target the LGBTQ community, making them the most targeted group, according to security.org. And within the LGBT community, gay men are victims more than 50% of the time, followed by lesbians (10.4%), transgender (8.7%), bisexuals (1.9%) and gender non-conforming (1.1%).
These numbers are disappointing to organizations like One n Ten who focus on acceptance and a world that embraces differences.