PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Phoenix Fire reminds parents that water dangers aren’t just found around swimming pools. Drownings can happen in buckets, bathtubs, and toilets.

Last month, a child in Avondale died after they were found submerged under water in a bath tub.

PD: One-year-old child dies after being found underwater in Avondale bathtub According to Ben Avita with the Avondale Fire Department, the child was found submerged in a tub by family members at a home near Van Buren Street just west of Avondale Boulevard.

“It only takes an inch of water for a child to drown,” said Capt. Frank Keller with Phoenix Fire.

Drownings remain the number one cause of unintentional death for children ages one to four years.

So far this year, data tracked by the Children’s Safety Zone and the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona indicates there have been a total of 7 deaths in kids 5 years old and younger from January 1, 2020 to June 10, 2020 in Maricopa and Pinal counties.

Keller says toddlers and young children are “top heavy” and the disproportionate weight of their head compared to their bodies can get them in trouble if parents aren’t paying attention. They can easily get stuck face down in a toilet, bathtub, or bucket.

He suggested parents have safety toilet locks on toilets and that parents are constantly supervising their kids.

He said the message he constantly hear from parents in these tragedies, “It was just a little bit, I was not gone that long,” and that’s the time when these things happen. The supervision is just key is to what it takes to prevent these types of injuries and these types of accidents from happening.”