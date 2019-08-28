PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phlebotomists are tasked with putting patients at ease during a blood draw.
This can be especially challenging when it comes to pediatric patients.
That’s why Sonora Quest Laboratory created a specialized pediatric service center.
The center is the first of its kind and is centrally located in Phoenix at 926 E. McDowell Road.
Sonora Quest has specially trained phlebotomists on staff who are certified in providing younger patients with extra care they might need, including easing anxiety.
The location features a special entrance, a kid-friendly waiting room with toys and pediatric-focused decorations, special blood draw chairs for sample collection and TVs in the blood drawing room to help distract children while they get their blood drawn.
The new location also features a sick and well waiting area.
It's open from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays.
To schedule an appointment, or for more information about Sonora Quest, visit SonoraQuest.com