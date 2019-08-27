(3TV/CBS 5) -- A new hot spot in Scottsdale is close to getting open.
This September, The Great Wolf Lodge Arizona will be open to the public.
Arizona's Family got a sneak peak of the new attraction before it opens on Sept. 18.
Great Wolf Lodge Arizona will be 85,000 square feet. The indoor waterpark will be heated to 84 degrees every day and will feature slides, raft rides, activity pools and hotel accommodations.
This is the first Great Wolf Lodge resort in Arizona.
The Great Wolf Lodge is located near Scottsdale on 18 acres of land next to Salt River Fields at Talking Stick and within the Talking Stick Entertainment District.
Standard rates will start at $199.99 per night and an overnight stay at the resort includes two days of play in the indoor water park.
Great Wolf Lodge Arizona is located at 7333 N. Pima Road and more information about the resort can be found at greatwolf.com.