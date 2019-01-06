(3TV/CBS 5)--It's a new year. Maybe you want to redecorate your shelves.
Debbie Hernandez has some great ideas for shelves.
-Wood Floating Shelves-they come in various colors and sizes, easy to install, look amazing!
-Glass Floating Shelves, also come in various lengths and depths. Install floating bracket and insert glass.
-Galvanized Shelf Brackets, using Galvanized plumbing parts (pipes, elbows, flanges, T’s and caps), create your own industrial, urban and modern shelf brackets and/or shelf unit. They can be used in their natural state or spray painted to your desired color.
All of the above need to be installed into studs or into heavy duty wall anchors to secure properly.
Tools needed for installation are: Drill, Level, Stud Finder, Wall anchors, Tape Measure, pencil.
There are many more choices in shelving as well.
Crates ask work well for a Rustic Shelf look.
