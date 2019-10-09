PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- October is National Bullying Prevention Month and notMYkid holds presentations and workshops across Arizona for students, parents and faculty members to discuss signs of bullying and what you can do to help prevent it from happening.
[VIDEO: How to tell if your child is being bullied]
Tomas Barraza, Prevention Specialist at notMYkid has personal experience with bullying. As a teenager growing up in Douglas, AZ he was an aggressor.
[RELATED: Smartphones, Snapchat, Instagram transform how today’s teens bully each other]
He wanted to gain control and power in his life and thought fighting other kids was the way to achieve that. His bullying behavior led to other unhealthy ways to deal with stress such as trying drugs and alcohol in high school and he eventually found himself involved in the drug trade.
Tomas finally realized he was heading down the wrong path after a drug deal that went bad led to someone losing their life. At age 21, Tomas got the help he needed and began to take steps to turn his life around.
[WATCH: Gilbert girl makes anti-bullying video]
What are signs your child is a victim?
- Comes home hurt and/or with damaged or missing belongings
- Has trouble sleeping or begins sleeping all the time
- Shows a sudden change in eating habits
- Avoids certain places, school, or other activities with peers
- Appears sad, moody, angry, anxious, or depressed when they come home
- Feels helpless and/or talks about suicide
If you are a parent, educator or student and would like more information on bullying, please visit www.notMYkid.org or call 602-652-0163.