PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Everyday, nearly 100 million photos and videos are uploaded to Instagram and until recently, some 500 million daily users could scroll through billions of likes.
Instagram is now running a test in some parts of the world. The social media platform is hiding those “likes” in Australia, Brazil, Ireland, Italy, Japan, and New Zealand -- in addition to Canada -- hoping to have a positive impact on those who are chasing likes.
Will Armijo is the founder of Will Powered, a local nutrition consulting company building communities online. The Will Powered community stretches across 48 states and 7 countries. Social media is critical to its success.
“Half of your friends could see your photo and not like it but that does not mean they do not like the photo,” said Armijo.
A Facebook spokesperson told Arizona’s Family “We want your followers to focus on the photos and videos you share, not how many likes they get.”
During the test, users can still see their own likes, but their followers cannot.
Instagram’s announcement generated 189,000 likes but it also generated a lot of negative comments. Some are worried that hiding likes from public view would hurt influencer marketing.
Not so, says growth marketing specialist and podcaster Matt Gottesman.
“For the most part, what a lot of people have done is game the system. They have either used bots to grow their following or likes,” said Gottesman. “Having numbers does not equate to sales, period. Ever.”
Gottesman said it is about tapping into your passion and building community.
“Likes don't matter as much as the content and the amount of comments people engage with you on," he said.
Nicole Myden of the PR Concierge agrees.
“What was important years ago when social media first came out was the likes,” said Myden. “What’s important is sharing your journey, sharing your truth, sharing your value.”
Myden is an advocate of the likes going away as is Armijo who equates chasing likes to chasing a number on the scale. He says neither number should carry that much weight.
“You can get on a body weight scale and it can determine what your day is like,” said Armijo. “What's important is showing people validation through self-validation not looking to external people to validate themselves.”
No word on how long Instagram will run the test or if the test will come to the U.S. but the social media company says it is anxious to learn how hiding likes affect people's Instagram experience.