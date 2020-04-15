(Good Morning Arizona) -- Cluttered closet, empty wallet? This may be the answer. While you stay at home for safety, you might want to consider clearing out your closet and seeing if you can make some cash in the online retail market at the same time.
Lily Bushnell is a 21-year-old student who does this year-round, selling on Poshmark, under the handle @currentlylily.
She says she earns thousands selling graphic T-shirts, tops, shoes, and more. Her advice is to make sure your posts stand out. "Think from the perspective of a buyer when you're listing something," she explained. "How would you search to find it? Think Western, floral, lace, V-neck; you need to be sure you're really describing the item so (the shopper) can find it, rather than just saying, 'Oh cute shirt I don't want anymore!'"
Poshmark shared information about the safety of shipping and receiving packages during COVID-19 here.
