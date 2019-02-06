PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- With Valentine's Day being right around the corner, thinking of the perfect gift for your special someone can be overwhelming. On Good Morning Arizona, Lifestyle Expert, Susana shared some one-of-a-kind gift ideas for that special someone, whether it be your significant other, a child or a gal pal in your life.
1) Fiddlestix Candy Co.
Valentine's Day marks the occasion for sending and receiving cards and candy. This year, why not combine both into a custom candy gram? Fiddlestix Candy Company creates handcrafted, small batch lollipops with something extra sweet -- an edible image inside. They're customizable so you can choose just the right message for your special someone.
2) Blendtique
Is your Valentine a Wino? Blendtique Wine Company is a fun, hands on wine experience. You can create and design a personalized wine blend from the comfort of home. For the first time, you the enthusiast- can take part in the winemaking process, not simply to taste, but to blend, experiment, and even package a wine created thoughtfully by you, for you.
3) Sur La Cote Clothing
These stunning Mallorca Pants are inspired by balmy summer nights and picturesque views found in this Spanish destination. High-waisted, fitted through leg with flare from knee. Cut slightly short for our petite gals. Thick waist band to flatter and smooth in just the right places.
4) Bubba Essential Bags
Fashionable yet functional! Bubba bags have a shiny or matte quilt fabric with strong reinforced stitches. They are water resistant and repels light rain or simple spills. The large center compartment fits up to 15" laptop or tablet and the adjustable straps are padded for easy wear comfort.
5) Tenth & Pine
When you want to spoil your tiniest Valentine look to Tenth & Pine for modern, gender-neutral pieces that are also made with top quality material. Fall in love with their Loved Organic Long Sleeve Onesie. It's the perfect gift for baby's first Valentine's Day. Surprise first-time parents for Mother's and Father's Day with Mama's Favorite Human and Daddy's Favorite Human onesies.
6) Aniise
Aniise is a skin care brand that expanded into cosmetics, offering healthy skin care products and mineral based makeup. They refrain from using alcohol, acids, parabens, and other harmful ingredients to ensure that your skin is moisturized, smooth, supple and glowing. Their goal is to thicken the skin so that outside influences, such as the sun and environmental stresses, won't damage the skin.
7. Pollyanna Events
The Pollyanna Planning Kit will not only help you manage your stress level while planning your special day, but it will help you plan your dream wedding on a budget! From a year-long timeline & seating charts to crucial tips and tricks, the Pollyanna Planning Kit holds all the necessary essentials you need to create a memorable wedding day.
