WASHINGTON D.C. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's bill that safeguards veterans from predatory loan practices and helps them more easily access their earned homeowner benefits was passed by the U.S. House, according to a news release.
The bipartisan bill, cosponsored by Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, heads to President Trump's desk to be signed into law after it previously passed the Senate.
An unintended consequence in the existing law currently makes it more difficult for veterans to use the VA home loan guaranty to refinance their mortgages, according to the news release.
Sinema's bill "fixes this problem and allows Arizona veteran homeowners save money, pay off their mortages, and avoid falling prey to predatory lenders."
"Passage of our bill shows what can get done when we work across party lines and stay focused on fixing issues for everyday Americans," said Sen. Sinema in the news release. "I'm proud to have worked with Arizona veterans and my colleagues to get this done, and ensure our veterans have full access to the homeowner benefits they've earned."
This is Sen. Sinema's first Senate bill to head to President Trump's desk to be signed into law.
