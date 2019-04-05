PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sen. Martha McSally stopped by Good Morning Arizona after making the rounds to all 15 counties in Arizona.
McSally visited 15 counties for her listening tour which she completed within her first 90 days in office as a U.S. senator.
She wrapped up the tour with a visit to Hoover Dam in Mohave County.
"It was important to hit the ground running on a 'two-ears, one-mouth' listening tour to hear directly from Arizonans about what is on their hearts and minds," McSally said.
McSally commented on the continuing crisis at the border, saying that not only does there need to be action from Congress, but that more resources are needed.
"We've got to close loopholes, only Congress can do that. We need resources at the ports of entry to keep our community safe," McSally said.
When asked about building the wall, McSally said that barriers will help. "Where barriers are needed, we need those barriers...we've go to do it all."
McSally has also been working with the military on sexual assault issues after coming forward about her own assault. Today she told Arizona's Family that the military has now created a task force to deal with this serious issue at her behest.
So you spoke to all these people and none of them mentioned healthcare? Or were those "two ears" suddenly deaf? What a joke.
