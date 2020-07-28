Toxic Hand Sanitizer
🡕 https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-updates-hand-sanitizers-methanol
🡕 https://smartnews.link/a/sYdY
Last Day for COVID-19 Strike Force Testing
🡕 Information from Arizona Department of Health Services
🡕 Click here to pre-register for South Mountain Park testing site
🡕 Click here to pre-register for Maryvale High School testing site
📃/► Arizona health officials announce new COVID-19 'testing strike force'
Find COVID-19 Testing Sites Near You
🡕 Click here for testing sites on Arizona Department of Health Services website
Free Drive-thru COVID-19 Testing – HeroZona Foundation
Where: Cesar Chavez Park, 7858 S. 35th Ave., Laveen Village
When:
- Tuesday-Saturday, July 28-Aug.1, 6 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Tuesday-Saturday, Aug. 4-8, 6 a.m.-1 p.m,
Also at: South Mountain Community College, 7050 S. 24th St., Phoenix
When:
- Tuesday-Saturday, July 28-Aug.1, 6 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Tuesday-Saturday, Aug. 4-8, 6 a.m.-1 p.m.
Arizona Secretary of State to Host Facebook Live
When: Today, noon
🡕 https://www.facebook.com/SecretaryHobbs
Monthly Arizona State Board of Investment Meeting
When: Today, 1:30 p.m.
Note: Sign in after 1:20 p.m. to stream the BOI meeting. (Enter a name, an email address, and the password: asto2020, or use phone number and access code provided)
Growlers Delivered -- Growly Delivers and PHX Beer Co.
🡕 https://www.growlydelivers.com/
Arizona's Primary Election
When: Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020
🡕 http://recorder.maricopa.gov/elections/
CARES Act Funding to Prevent Eviction - Southwest Behavioral & Health Services (HOPWA Program )
Call to schedule appointment: 602-318-1715
🡕 https://www.sbhservices.org/housing
Sing Gently - Arizona 8-year-old a Stand Out in Biggest Virtual Choir in History
🡕 https://www.facebook.com/groups/virtualchoir6/permalink/1556645941168763/
🡕 https://www.instagram.com/p/CC2i9obBbX9/?igshid=fkbdn20593u4
AmeriSave is Hiring
- Loan Officers
- Mortgage Underwriters
- Loan Processors
- Mortgage Specialists
- Customer Care Roles
Note: Many of the positions offer a $10,000 signing bonus and some require no past mortgage experience. Work from home is also available for many of the roles.
🡕 https://www.amerisave.com/careers/