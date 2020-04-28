COVID-19 testing blitz
📃 Health officials ramp up COVID-19 testing with the 'Arizona Testing Blitz'
Info and pre-register: azhealth.gov/TestingBlitz
Habitat for Humanity ReStore
Shop online:
- Anthem - anthem-restore.myshopify.com (42205 N. Vision Way)
- Peoria - peoria-restore.myshopify.com (9133 NW Grand Ave., Suite 2)
- Phoenix - phoenix-restore.myshopify.com (115 E. Watkins Street)
- West Phoenix - west-phoenix-restore.myshopify.com (4344 W Indian School Road, Suite 120)
- Tempe - tempe-restore.myshopify.com (3210 S. McClintock Drive)
Info: www.habitatcaz.org or 623-551-6000
Be Kind Crew
When: Today, 9 a.m.
Where: Zoom (registration required)
Info: thebekindpeopleproject.org
Taco Tuesday - Cien Agaves Taco & Tequila
Info: www.cienagaves.com
Order online:
- Old Town Scottsdale - app.upserve.com/s/cien-agaves-old-town-scottsdale (7228 E. 1st Ave.)
- North Scottsdale -- app.upserve.com/s/cien-agaves-north-scottsdale-phoenix (7000 E. Mayo Blvd., Suite 1072)
Diamondbacks Blood Drive
When: April 28-30, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, 401 E. Jackson Street
Info: www.redcrossblood.org
Note: Appointment required
Pay It Forward Day
Info: globalpayitforwardday.com
📃 Albertsons and Safeway host 'Neighbors-Helping-Neighbors' food drive
How you can help: Donate online