Wildfire Awareness Week

Arizona's wildfire season is expected to be brutal. Here's how to protect your home.

Portillo’s is hiring 150 people for new Glendale restaurant

Where: 17125 N. 79th Ave., Glendale

🡕 www.portillos.com

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month

🡕 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

🡕 What is distracted Driving?

What is CBG? - azWHOLEistic and CBD Studio

Where:

  • 13636 N Tatum Blvd, Suite 21a, Phoenix
  • 312 N. Alma School Road #4, Chandler
  • 10050 W. Bell Ave. #5, Sun City
  • 2039 S. Mill Ave., E2, Tempe

🡕 https://azwholeistic.com/

“A Mountain” Challenge

When: April 2-May 31 (register by May 15)

🡕 www.DowntownTempe.com

🡕 www.RideZebras.com

What you need to know about properly wearing sunscreen -- Dr. Pablo Prichard, Advanced Aesthetic Associates

Where: 8900 E Raintree Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Phone: 480-752-7874

🡕 DrPrichard.com

 

