Free N95 masks and COVID test kits through NOAH (Neighborhood Outreach Access to Health)

Info: noahhelps.org/health-center-locations

  • 11130 E. Cholla Street, Building I, Scottsdale
  • 11851 N. 51st Avenue, Ste. B110, Glendale
  • 9015 N. 3rd Street, Phoenix
  • 7301 E. Second Street # 210, Scottsdale
  • 7301 E. Second Street #300, Scottsdale
  • 4131 N. 24th Street, Suite B102, Phoenix
  • 16251 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix
  • 20440 N. 27th Ave., Phoenix

Black History Month

Info:blackhistorymonth.gov

Watch: 3TV special on Saturday, Feb. 5

Love Bites Back, The Valentine’s Day dining special

When: Feb. 4-28

Where: Tash at Talking Stick Resort, 9800 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale

Info: www.talkingstickresort.com/dining/tash

IndentiFREED Attic

Where: 13637 N. 32nd Street, Phoenix

Info: http://identifreed.org/

Beauty “tweakments” – Arizona Facial Plastics

Where: 3102 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix

Info: www.arizonafacialplastics.com

Jaime’s Local Love – Stem Swag

Where: 224 N. 5th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Phone: 602-562-1211

Online: stemswag.co

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you