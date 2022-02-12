Hidden gem for buying large-screen TVs
Info: https://www.sierraauction.com/
Galentine’s Day in Glendale
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Arizona Information Center located at Memory Lane Trinkets and Treasures, 5836 W. Palmaire Ave., Glendale
Info: www.VisitDowntownGlendale.com
VNSA Book Sale
When:
- Saturday, Feb. 12, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 13, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds AG building, 19th Avenue and McDowell Road
Info: www.vnsabooksale.org
K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel of Chandler
Where: 1870 W. Germann Road, Chandler
Info: www.k9resorts.com
Queen of Clean Linda Cobb
Info: https://queenofclean.com/