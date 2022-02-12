Hidden gem for buying large-screen TVs

Info: https://www.sierraauction.com/

Galentine’s Day in Glendale

When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Arizona Information Center located at Memory Lane Trinkets and Treasures, 5836 W. Palmaire Ave., Glendale

Info: www.VisitDowntownGlendale.com

VNSA Book Sale

When:

  • Saturday, Feb. 12, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Sunday, Feb. 13, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds AG building, 19th Avenue and McDowell Road

Info: www.vnsabooksale.org

K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel of Chandler

Where: 1870 W. Germann Road, Chandler

Info: www.k9resorts.com

Queen of Clean Linda Cobb

Info: https://queenofclean.com/

Garden Guy Dave Owens

Info: https://www.gardenguy.com/

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you