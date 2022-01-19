Free at-home COVID tests

Order: https://www.covidtests.gov or https://special.usps.com/testkits

Local pickup: Today only starting at 10 a.m. at select Maricopa County Library District libraries

  • Asante Library
  • Ed Robson Library
  • Fairway Library (Walk-Up Pickup only)
  • Fountain Hills Library
  • Goodyear Library
  • Litchfield Park Library
  • Northwest Regional Library
  • Perry Library
  • Southeast Regional Library
  • Sun City Library (Walk-Up Pickup only)
  • White Tank Library
  • North Valley Regional Library (Will begin distribution at 3:30 p.m.)

Notes: First come, first served; one kit (2 tests) per vehicle

Info: https://mcldaz.org/status/covid-self-test and https://mcldaz.org/en-US/subject/covid-self-test

Art of the Cowgirl

When: Jan. 19-23

Where: Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road, Queen Creek

Info: www.artofthecowgirl.com

Jayne Jones, No Sugar Baker

Book: “The Cookbook of Healthy Living & No Regrets”

Info: www.nosugarbaker.com

Jaime’s Local Love – Morozko Forge

Info: https://www.morozkoforge.com

“Ghost Hunters” on discovery+

Info: https://www.discoveryplus.com

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you