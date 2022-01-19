Free at-home COVID tests
Order: https://www.covidtests.gov or https://special.usps.com/testkits
Local pickup: Today only starting at 10 a.m. at select Maricopa County Library District libraries
- Asante Library
- Ed Robson Library
- Fairway Library (Walk-Up Pickup only)
- Fountain Hills Library
- Goodyear Library
- Litchfield Park Library
- Northwest Regional Library
- Perry Library
- Southeast Regional Library
- Sun City Library (Walk-Up Pickup only)
- White Tank Library
- North Valley Regional Library (Will begin distribution at 3:30 p.m.)
Notes: First come, first served; one kit (2 tests) per vehicle
Info: https://mcldaz.org/status/covid-self-test and https://mcldaz.org/en-US/subject/covid-self-test
Art of the Cowgirl
When: Jan. 19-23
Where: Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road, Queen Creek
Info: www.artofthecowgirl.com
Jayne Jones, No Sugar Baker
Book: “The Cookbook of Healthy Living & No Regrets”
Info: www.nosugarbaker.com
Jaime’s Local Love – Morozko Forge
Info: https://www.morozkoforge.com