Fighting graffiti in Phoenix
Report graffiti: 602-534-4444, extension 1, email blight@phoenix.gov, or www.phoenix.gov/nsd/programs/graffiti
Golf fitness – Well & Being Spa at the Scottsdale Fairmont Princes
Where: 7575 E. Princess Drive, Scottsdale
Info: www.fairmont.com/scottsdale/spa/well-being-spa/
“Ghosts of the Ozarks” screening
When: Feb. 9, 7 p.m.
Where: Majestic Theaters Tempe, 1140 E. Baseline Road, Tempe
Info: https://www.majesticphx.com
Avoiding food-borne illness on Super Bowl Sunday
Info: FoodSafety.gov
Something Good: Grandpaws Pantry
Info: www.grandpawspantry.org