Fighting graffiti in Phoenix

Report graffiti: 602-534-4444, extension 1, email blight@phoenix.gov, or www.phoenix.gov/nsd/programs/graffiti

Golf fitness – Well & Being Spa at the Scottsdale Fairmont Princes

Where: 7575 E. Princess Drive, Scottsdale

Info: www.fairmont.com/scottsdale/spa/well-being-spa/

“Ghosts of the Ozarks” screening

When: Feb. 9, 7 p.m.

Where: Majestic Theaters Tempe, 1140 E. Baseline Road, Tempe

Info: https://www.majesticphx.com

Avoiding food-borne illness on Super Bowl Sunday

Info: FoodSafety.gov

Something Good: Grandpaws Pantry

Info: www.grandpawspantry.org

Jaime’s Local Love: Daphne’s Headcovers

Info: www.daphnesheadcovers.com

