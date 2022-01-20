LEGOLAND Arizona looking for next Master Model Builder

Apply: https://bit.ly/3qMQDao

Info: https://www.legolanddiscoverycenter.com/arizona/whats-inside/

Pacifier recall

What: FRIGG Silicone Pacifiers

Info: CPSC.gov and mushie.com/pages/recalls

Consumer contact: 877-687-4431 or productsafety@mushie.com

Open for Learning Recovery Benefit – Money for parents whose kids’ school or classrooms have closed or shifted to full remote learning

Info: https://azgovernor.gov/

Application portal: https://online.factsmgt.com/grant-aid/inst/4P3K8/landing-page

Training your dog -- Arizona Animal Welfare League

Where: 25 N. 40th St., Phoenix

Info: aawl.org

Yelp’s Top Place to Eat for 2022 -- Cocina Madrigal in Phoenix

Where: 4044 S. 16th St., Phoenix

Info: https://www.cocinamadrigal.com

Mercedes-Benz USA’s EQS Sedan test drive experience

When: Jan. 20-23

Where: Kierland Commons 15205 N. Kierland Blvd., Suite 150, Scottsdale

Note: Registration suggested

Info: www.MercedesEQTestDrive.com

State Farm hiring event -- New Career, New You in 2022 Career Fair

When: Today (Thursday, Jan. 20), 11 a.m.-3 p.m. CST (10 a.m.-2 p.m. Arizona time)

Info: StateFarm.com/careers

Apple Original Film “CODA” starring Mesa man gets 2 SAG Award nominations

When and Where: Sunday, Feb. 27 on TBS and TNT

About the movie: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10366460/

SAG Awards: https://www.sagawards.org

Mercades-EQ

Vehicle: https://www.mbusa.com/en/eq-electric-cars

Dealership/Test Drive: https://www.mbscottsdale.com/

