LEGOLAND Arizona looking for next Master Model Builder
Apply: https://bit.ly/3qMQDao
Info: https://www.legolanddiscoverycenter.com/arizona/whats-inside/
Pacifier recall
What: FRIGG Silicone Pacifiers
Info: CPSC.gov and mushie.com/pages/recalls
Consumer contact: 877-687-4431 or productsafety@mushie.com
Open for Learning Recovery Benefit – Money for parents whose kids’ school or classrooms have closed or shifted to full remote learning
Info: https://azgovernor.gov/
Application portal: https://online.factsmgt.com/grant-aid/inst/4P3K8/landing-page
Training your dog -- Arizona Animal Welfare League
Where: 25 N. 40th St., Phoenix
Info: aawl.org
Yelp’s Top Place to Eat for 2022 -- Cocina Madrigal in Phoenix
Where: 4044 S. 16th St., Phoenix
Info: https://www.cocinamadrigal.com
Mercedes-Benz USA’s EQS Sedan test drive experience
When: Jan. 20-23
Where: Kierland Commons 15205 N. Kierland Blvd., Suite 150, Scottsdale
Note: Registration suggested
Info: www.MercedesEQTestDrive.com
State Farm hiring event -- New Career, New You in 2022 Career Fair
When: Today (Thursday, Jan. 20), 11 a.m.-3 p.m. CST (10 a.m.-2 p.m. Arizona time)
Info: StateFarm.com/careers
Apple Original Film “CODA” starring Mesa man gets 2 SAG Award nominations
When and Where: Sunday, Feb. 27 on TBS and TNT
About the movie: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10366460/
SAG Awards: https://www.sagawards.org
Mercades-EQ
Vehicle: https://www.mbusa.com/en/eq-electric-cars
Dealership/Test Drive: https://www.mbscottsdale.com/