Campbell Snacks job fair – More than 60 jobs in Goodyear

When: Friday, Jan. 13, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: 1200 N. Bullard, Goodyear

Info: https://careers.campbellsoupcompany.com

APP Pickleball Tour's Mesa Open

When: Today (Jan. 13) – Sunday, Jan. 16, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Bell Bank Park, 1 Legacy Drive, Mesa

Info: https://www.pickleballtournaments.com

Heroes Park Lake opens in Glendale

Where: Heroes Regional Park, 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road, Glendale

Info: https://www.glendaleaz.com

Tango Argentina

When: Jan. 13-14, 7 p.m.

Where: The Madison Center for the Arts, 5601 N. 16th St., Phoenix

Info: www.themadison.org/tango-argentina

National Gluten Free Day – Eat Up Drive In

Where: 4001 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix

Info: https://eatupdrivein.com

Disney on Ice: Dream Big

When: Jan. 13-16

Where: Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix

Info: https://www.disneyonice.com

Something Good: Billy’s Way Home Homeless Outreach

Info: https://www.billyswayhome.org/

Amazon wish list: https://amzn.to/33qWdpS

