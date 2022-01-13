Free skills training from Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Info: aws.amazon.com
Campbell Snacks job fair – More than 60 jobs in Goodyear
When: Friday, Jan. 13, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: 1200 N. Bullard, Goodyear
Info: https://careers.campbellsoupcompany.com
APP Pickleball Tour's Mesa Open
When: Today (Jan. 13) – Sunday, Jan. 16, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Bell Bank Park, 1 Legacy Drive, Mesa
Info: https://www.pickleballtournaments.com
Heroes Park Lake opens in Glendale
Where: Heroes Regional Park, 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road, Glendale
Info: https://www.glendaleaz.com
Tango Argentina
When: Jan. 13-14, 7 p.m.
Where: The Madison Center for the Arts, 5601 N. 16th St., Phoenix
Info: www.themadison.org/tango-argentina
National Gluten Free Day – Eat Up Drive In
Where: 4001 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix
Info: https://eatupdrivein.com
Disney on Ice: Dream Big
When: Jan. 13-16
Where: Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix
Info: https://www.disneyonice.com
Something Good: Billy’s Way Home Homeless Outreach
Info: https://www.billyswayhome.org/
Amazon wish list: https://amzn.to/33qWdpS