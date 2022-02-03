Black History Month
Watch: 3TV special on Saturday, Feb. 5
Concert in the Coliseum – On stage at the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale
Where: 17020 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale
Info: wmphoenixopen.com/concert-in-the-coliseum
St. Mary’s accepting citrus donations
When: Tuesday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m
Where:
- Del Webb Warehouse, 2831 N. 31st Ave, Phoenix
- Surprise Warehouse, 13050 W. Elm S., Surprise
Super Citrus Saturday in Arcadia and Sun City West
- Arcadia: Shepherd of the Hills United Church of Christ, 5524 E Lafayette Blvd., Phoenix
- Feb. 5, 12, and 19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Sun City West: Desert Garden United Church of Christ, 18818 N 128th Ave., Sun City West
- Feb. 5 and 12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Collective Market AZ
Where: Inside Chandler Fashion Center (across from Pottery Barn), 3111 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler
Info: www.facebook.com/thecollectivemarketaz
Miss Dolly Star, Therapy cow (you read that right) – Dolly Star Foundation
Info: dollystarfoundation.com