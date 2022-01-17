Something Good: Betty White Challenge

Story: #BettyWhiteChallenge raising money and awareness for animals

Motivation Monday: The Camp Transformation Center

Where: 9299 W. Olive Ave., Suite 808, Peoria

Info: https://thecamptc.com/

Arizona MLK Celebration March and Festival

When: Today (Monday, Jan. 17), 9 a.m.

Where: From Pilgrim Rest Church (1401 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix) to Hance Park

Info: https://arizonamlk.wixsite.com/azmlkorg

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you