File a consumer complaint with the Arizona Attorney General's Office

Info: www.azag.gov/complaints/consumer

Buzzed Bull Creamery

Story: Alcohol-infused ice cream shop Buzzed Bull Creamery opens in Scottsdale | Arizona's Family Foodie

Where: 7135 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale

Info: www.buzzedbullcreamery.com

Asian District Night Market 2022: Lunar New Year Edition

When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 5:30 p.m.-11 p.m.

Where: AZ International Market lot, 1920 W. Broadway Road, Mesa

Info: www.facebook.com/events/1479019322498014

11th Annual Arizona Balloon Classic

When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 7 a.m.-9 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 30, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

  • Lift-offs: 7:35 a.m. - 8:35 a.m.
  • Glows: 6:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.

Where: Goodyear Ballpark, 1933 S. Ballpark Way (Estrella and Lower Buckeye parkways), Goodyear

Info: www.abcfest.com

Great Hearts career fair

When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 9 a.m.-noon

Where: Great Hearts North Phoenix (outside), 14100 N. 32nd St., Phoenix

Info: www.greatheartsamerica.org/az_careerfair/

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you